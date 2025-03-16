GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Short Interest Down 45.5% in February

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the February 13th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 999,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Price Performance

BABX stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,302,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF (BABX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. BABX was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

