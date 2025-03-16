Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 3,238 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,000,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,594 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $219,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,339.36. This trade represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Up 2.1 %

NI stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.14%.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.