Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.7% in the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $4,709,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $97,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $214.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.