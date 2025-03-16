Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 229 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vistra by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,355,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,402 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vistra by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,826,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,609,000 after buying an additional 1,293,974 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,781,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,320,000 after buying an additional 1,000,307 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vistra by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 2,610,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,422,000 after buying an additional 654,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vistra by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,898,000 after buying an additional 797,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST opened at $124.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.86 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.04.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

