Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 602 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. Stephens boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.95.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $259.86 per share, for a total transaction of $157,735.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,271.82. The trade was a 32.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $232.75 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $206.71 and a 12 month high of $277.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.52. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

