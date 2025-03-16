Grocery Stocks To Watch Now – March 15th

Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, and Costco Wholesale are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks refer to the shares of companies that are primarily involved in selling food and everyday household products through supermarkets, grocery chains, or other retail outlets. These stocks are often considered a defensive investment because consumers consistently need food and essential products regardless of economic fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.29. The company had a trading volume of 35,480,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,967,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $685.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.62. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $10.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $515.21. 5,771,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,730. The business has a fifty day moving average of $477.27 and a 200-day moving average of $466.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $518.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $13.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $903.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,183,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,216. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $989.80 and a 200 day moving average of $944.22. The company has a market capitalization of $401.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Featured Articles