GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 357,560 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in GSK were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in GSK by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in GSK by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 73.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06. The company has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

