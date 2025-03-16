GWN Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,213 Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 47,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Trading Down 4.8 %

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.54 million, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

