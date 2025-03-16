GWN Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 52,977 Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 52,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,000. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for 1.4% of GWN Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $93.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

