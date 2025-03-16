GWN Securities Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $35.79 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.