GWN Securities Inc. Invests $1.58 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,860 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,016,000 after acquiring an additional 734,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,774,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $202.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.18.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.