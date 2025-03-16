GWN Securities Inc. Invests $1.93 Million in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 42,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Shares of BUFF stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.59 million, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $46.71.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

