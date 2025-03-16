GWN Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,060 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,183,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,609,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,467 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 394.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,452,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $57,995,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $38,629,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,805,089.35. The trade was a 38.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,385,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,891,890 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.