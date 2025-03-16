GWN Securities Inc. Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $267,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 9.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 319,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,702,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 90,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 144,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

