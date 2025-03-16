Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Down 31.3% in February

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 645,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 939,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Friday, January 31st.
Institutional Trading of Hawkins
Hawkins Trading Up 4.8 %
Hawkins stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average is $119.70. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawkins will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.
Hawkins Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.37%.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
