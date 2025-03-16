Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Down 31.3% in February

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2025

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 645,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 939,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HWKN

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hawkins by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,743,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth about $42,466,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,663,000 after buying an additional 44,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 487.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after buying an additional 211,472 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins Trading Up 4.8 %

Hawkins stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average is $119.70. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawkins will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.