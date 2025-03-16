HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 3,746 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SoundHound AI by 79.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in SoundHound AI by 4.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 62,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 230.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 84,301 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 11.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 2.62.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.58). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The business had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. Analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 277,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $5,903,526.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,473,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,308,092.50. This trade represents a 15.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 58,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $1,071,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 754,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,850,781.85. This represents a 7.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 999,777 shares of company stock valued at $20,062,443 in the last ninety days. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

