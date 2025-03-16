HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 11,664 Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,830,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 94,430 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 25.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 99.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 96,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 47,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 15.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In other news, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 43,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $332,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,832.50. This trade represents a 44.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,070,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,844,320. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 545,498 shares of company stock worth $4,920,815 over the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACHR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.61.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $12.48.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

