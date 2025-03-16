HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $217,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in General Motors by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 463,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,178,000 after buying an additional 39,474 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in General Motors by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 202,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. General Motors has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

