HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,693.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.98. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $120.33.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
