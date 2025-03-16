HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 239.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $826,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 244,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,932,000 after purchasing an additional 128,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $167.22 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $273,602.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,116.16. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $9,349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,263,808.16. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.78.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

