HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 4,039 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 662.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appaloosa LP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Lam Research by 962.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,057,000 after buying an additional 603,365 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Lam Research by 924.2% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,200,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,302,000 after buying an additional 1,083,420 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 949.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 269,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,463,000 after buying an additional 243,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Lam Research by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 23,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $78.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.42. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

