HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1866 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.