Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $561,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 159.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,268,731,000 after buying an additional 4,771,830 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,178,000 after purchasing an additional 935,848 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154,255.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 666,383 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,797,000 after purchasing an additional 615,797 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $845.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $992.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $984.50. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,252.20. This represents a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $716.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,114.24.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

