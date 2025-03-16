Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. Huntington Bancshares has a payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

