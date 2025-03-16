Hutchinson Capital Management CA Sells 32,137 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,137 shares during the quarter. Robert Half accounts for about 2.0% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Robert Half by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half by 310.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Robert Half by 32.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,373,000 after acquiring an additional 151,261 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Robert Half by 142.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average is $66.97. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $81.85.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.72%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RHI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

