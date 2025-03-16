HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Short Interest Update

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, an increase of 117.3% from the February 13th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 260,000 shares of HWH International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,537,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,577.50. This trade represents a 11.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HWH International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Free Report) by 303.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of HWH International worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

HWH opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. HWH International has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

