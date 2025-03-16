IMG Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 100,855 Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,000. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 389,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 41,901 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 207,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 47,973 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,261,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,429,000 after buying an additional 938,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $34.84 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.16.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

