Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,085 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 19.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,537,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,446,000 after buying an additional 2,053,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Immunovant by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,167,000 after acquiring an additional 303,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,085,000 after purchasing an additional 96,924 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 163.7% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,225,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,936,000 after purchasing an additional 760,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 69.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 951,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 391,436 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMVT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $98,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,882,242.40. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $123,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 972,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,449,107.20. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,510 shares of company stock valued at $813,686. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

