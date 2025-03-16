Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in OneMain were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in OneMain by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth $238,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of OneMain by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $58.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,960.79. This trade represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

