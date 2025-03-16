Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 77,702 Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 467.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 35,032 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 304,331 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VKQ opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

