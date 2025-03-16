Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in GXO Logistics by 18.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $32,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GXO. Loop Capital downgraded GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 2.9 %

GXO Logistics stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.43. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.