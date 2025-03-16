Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 766 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:PFGC opened at $76.66 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $1,733,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,372 shares in the company, valued at $14,582,671.20. This trade represents a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

