Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.90.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD opened at $115.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average of $118.19. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.36 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

