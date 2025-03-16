Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $634,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in Humana by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Humana by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $253.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.01. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $406.46.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

