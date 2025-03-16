Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $68,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $81.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $117,005.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,040.92. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.