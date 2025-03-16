Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $72,000 Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.83.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,744,490.32. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $136.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.27 and its 200-day moving average is $137.00. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 3.07%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

