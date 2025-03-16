Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,100 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. FMR LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,557,000 after purchasing an additional 438,423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in McKesson by 55.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,048,000 after purchasing an additional 425,875 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in McKesson by 126.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 574,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,903,000 after purchasing an additional 321,119 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,397,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,125,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $650.96 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $663.62. The firm has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $608.54 and a 200-day moving average of $570.85.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total value of $331,645.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares in the company, valued at $494,890.56. This trade represents a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,689 shares of company stock worth $11,187,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Citigroup decreased their target price on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.36.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

