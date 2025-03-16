International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $79.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.59. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

