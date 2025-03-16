inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 602,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in inTEST were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in inTEST by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 117,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in inTEST by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in inTEST by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in inTEST by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 210,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its stake in inTEST by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INTT opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $95.91 million, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.90. inTEST Co. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

inTEST ( NYSE:INTT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. inTEST had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that inTEST Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on INTT. Northland Securities increased their price objective on inTEST from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Capmk raised inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

