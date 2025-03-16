Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 430,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 211,926 shares.The stock last traded at $23.32 and had previously closed at $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.1222 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,920,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 730.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,492,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,999 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,420,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 654,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 498,521 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,814,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

