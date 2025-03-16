Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 430,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 211,926 shares.The stock last traded at $23.32 and had previously closed at $23.23.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.1222 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
