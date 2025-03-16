Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 5.6% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,470,000 after buying an additional 895,277 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after buying an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,764,000 after buying an additional 324,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $479.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

