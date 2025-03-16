Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

