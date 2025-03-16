Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Holdings Lessened by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $863,400.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,012.46. This trade represents a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $7,248,385.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,242 shares of company stock worth $31,530,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM stock opened at $86.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.05. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.53 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 514.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

