iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,903 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $480,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $265,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
IEI stock opened at $117.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.98. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
