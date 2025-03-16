iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,903 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $480,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $265,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock opened at $117.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.98. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.