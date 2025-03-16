iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Glenview Trust co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $178,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $565.56 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $588.84.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

