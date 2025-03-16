iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.