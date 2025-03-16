iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 6,742.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 752.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $55.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.03. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $63.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

