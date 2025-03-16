iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s 6th Largest Position

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 830,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,995 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $105,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $118.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.12 and a 1-year high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

