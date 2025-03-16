iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $156,322,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 369.5% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 498,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,504,000 after buying an additional 392,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after buying an additional 246,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 384,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,416,000 after buying an additional 186,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $133.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.07. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.43 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.