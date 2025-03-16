JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is First National Advisers LLC’s 10th Largest Position

First National Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.9% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $322,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after buying an additional 3,536,406 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,498.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,890,000 after buying an additional 1,273,452 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,202,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 748.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after buying an additional 711,094 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.96 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average of $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

